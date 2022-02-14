TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $38.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. TELUS International (Cda) traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 1267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TIXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 105.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

