Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $662 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.69 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $49.76. 16,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.45.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

