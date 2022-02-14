Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s previous close.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX opened at $42.54 on Monday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.