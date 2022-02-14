Ternium (TX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TX. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ternium by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ternium by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

