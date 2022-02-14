Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Head to Head Review

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $66.77 million 3.49 $17.43 million $1.91 13.10 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Territorial Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 26.10% 6.93% 0.82% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

