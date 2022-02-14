Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.40 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

