The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $125.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 131,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

