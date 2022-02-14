The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $212.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.02 and a 200-day moving average of $214.31. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.