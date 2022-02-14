The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

