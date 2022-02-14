The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $437.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Container Store Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Container Store Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,091,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.