The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GUT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. 89,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

