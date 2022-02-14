The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 330 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.34) price target on Barclays in a report on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 260.75 ($3.53).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 206.10 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £34.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 195.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.60.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

