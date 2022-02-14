The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.41. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

