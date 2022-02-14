The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $250.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

