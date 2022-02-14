The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.9 days.

Shares of NNWWF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.93. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327. North West has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNWWF. CIBC boosted their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

