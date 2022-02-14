The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Increased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Southern by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 61.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

