THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

THK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. 9,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.95 and a beta of 1.24. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that THK will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

