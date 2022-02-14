Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of THUPY opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

