Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of THUPY opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.