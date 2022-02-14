Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $70.69 million and $5.74 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00251436 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

