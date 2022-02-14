Tornado Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.21 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $27.02 million and $15.21 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.57 or 0.00058260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.57 or 0.06794772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.63 or 0.99868203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006269 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

