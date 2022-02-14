Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. 24,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.