Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. 24,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)
