Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
OTCMKTS TDNT remained flat at $$0.04 on Monday. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,000. Trident Brands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
Trident Brands Company Profile
