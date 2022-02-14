Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS TDNT remained flat at $$0.04 on Monday. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,000. Trident Brands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Trident Brands alerts:

Trident Brands Company Profile

Trident Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded consumer products and food ingredients. Its portfolio includes Brain Armor, Trident Sports Nutrition, and Everlast Nutrition. The company was founded on November 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.