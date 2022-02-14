Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.85.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:TMQ traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,917. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of C$280.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.