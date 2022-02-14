Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Up 4%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 2,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 740,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Triumph Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,584,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.