Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $145.50

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 148.20 ($2.00), with a volume of 505375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.11).

TRST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.54) to GBX 390 ($5.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.50 ($5.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.18. The company has a market cap of £613.19 million and a PE ratio of -37.05.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

