U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to announce $15.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.66 million and the highest is $16.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $65.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $65.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $72.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

