UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €115.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €115.00 ($132.18) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($113.22) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($120.69) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €119.00 ($136.78) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.31 ($126.80).

DG stock opened at €102.22 ($117.49) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.65. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($102.07).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

