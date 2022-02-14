Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

