Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,158.33 ($56.23).

ULVR traded down GBX 95 ($1.28) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,819.50 ($51.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,574. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,889.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,944.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £98.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($203,542.93). Insiders have bought 4,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,075,349 over the last 90 days.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

