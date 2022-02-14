Unisys (UIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

In other Unisys news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 48.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

