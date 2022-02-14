United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $37,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.