Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $920,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Staub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,910 shares of company stock worth $1,825,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.