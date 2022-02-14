VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) Financial Contrast

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VAALCO Energy and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.31%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 5.07 -$48.18 million $0.74 7.76 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.01 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.08

PetroQuest Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

