VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 65.0% in January

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ BJK traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $57.41.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.
