VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 65.0% in January

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BJK traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 863.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

