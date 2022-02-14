Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $130,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $81.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

