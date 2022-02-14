Vecima Networks’ (VCM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCM. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$17.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.21 million and a P/E ratio of 68.11.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 108.27%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

