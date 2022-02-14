Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

