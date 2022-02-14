VIMworld (VEED) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $19.58 million and $12,757.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001872 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001122 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

