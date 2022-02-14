Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VINC. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024. 49.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $12,941,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,738 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $5,846,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

