Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 4.5%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.63. 4,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,370,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $558,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 506,728 shares of company stock valued at $25,706,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

