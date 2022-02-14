Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

VNO traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $40.74. 1,768,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

