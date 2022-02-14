VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $318,250.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $318,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Beat Kahli bought 27,653 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $355,894.11.

On Monday, February 7th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $379,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $97,191.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

VOXX opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in VOXX International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

