Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €79.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($71.26) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($78.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($77.01) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($71.26) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($73.56) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.16 ($72.60).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock opened at €57.02 ($65.54) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €28.15 ($32.36) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.