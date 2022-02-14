Wedbush Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $162.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.22.

WIX opened at $116.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $109.03 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

