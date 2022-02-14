WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WH Group stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. WH Group has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Get WH Group alerts:

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.