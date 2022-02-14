WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WH Group stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. WH Group has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.
WH Group Company Profile
