Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $27.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of WHR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.62. The stock had a trading volume of 566,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,284. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day moving average is $218.29.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

