WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WildBrain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of WLDBF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

