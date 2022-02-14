William Blair Comments on Eventbrite, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eventbrite in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $14.85 on Monday. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,743,000 after acquiring an additional 497,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,209,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $57,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

