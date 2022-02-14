William Blair Weighs in on CNH Industrial’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CNH Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CNHI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

