Williams Companies (WMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WMB stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
